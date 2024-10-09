Wednesday: BGFD leaves island, boil water upon return

October 9, 2024

By Garland Pollard

As Hurricane Milton approaches, Boca Grande Fire Department Chief C.W. Blosser sent the following message to the community at 11:08 a.m.

Good morning everyone,

Just a quick update,

The Island School will be closed till 10/11.

If you know of anyone staying let us know who and where so we can check on them. We are leaving in 15 minutes

We shall return

CW



Message from Gasparilla Water

In addition, the Gasparilla Island Water Authority has announced a boil water notice today from Executive Director Ron Bolton. They are shutting down the system until after the storm.



“A “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” is issued for Gasparilla Island and Boca Grande due to a temporary loss of water pressure during Hurricane Milton. This notice is for customers that receive their water from the within the boundary area specified above and lost water pressure.

“Until the testing is completed it is advisable to bring all water used for cooking, drinking or brushing of teeth to a rolling boil for one minute. You may use the water for bathing, laundry and irrigation. All fixtures should be run for several minutes to clear the lines in your home. This notice will remain in effect until we receive clearance from our lab for the water samples taken and at least until Oct. 15.

“If you have any questions, please call the Gasparilla Island Water Association Inc.at 941-964-2423 during normal business hours.”