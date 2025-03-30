Details on Proposed Boca Grande Ordinance Restricting Beach, Downtown & Church Parking

March 30, 2025

By Staff Report

On Tuesday, April 1, there will be the first hearing of a new ordinance at the Lee County Board of County Commissioners meeting, set for 9:30 a.m. at 2120 Main Street, Fort Myers, 33901. The ordinance, which would be voted on April 15, would if adopted drastically restrict public parking (beach, church, shopping and restaurants) in Boca Grande. The ordinance would:

Limit downtown shopping: It would restrict parking downtown to two hours.

It would restrict parking downtown to two hours. Virtually eliminate church parking: It would only allow parking for churches from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays on the Gilchrist median between 3rd and Fifth, and would not allow parking on Gilchrist right of way at any other time.

It would only allow parking for churches from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays on the Gilchrist median between 3rd and Fifth, and would not allow parking on Gilchrist right of way at any other time. Restrict beach parking to less than 250 or so spaces.

Parking map of Boca Grande from the proposed ordinance.

Specific details:

Beach Parking: Parking on the numbered beach streets that have been traditionally open as public beach parking areas are not mentioned in the ordinance. However, the only places spelled out by law for beach parking are at 5th Street, Range Light, and the parking areas that are part of the Gasparilla Island State Park. Earlier this week, the county restricted beach parking at the Wheeler Road Community Park. The specified number of parking spots for beach parking, if the ordinance were followed, is about 250.

Parking on the numbered beach streets that have been traditionally open as public beach parking areas are not mentioned in the ordinance. However, the only places spelled out by law for beach parking are at 5th Street, Range Light, and the parking areas that are part of the Gasparilla Island State Park. Earlier this week, the county restricted beach parking at the Wheeler Road Community Park. The specified number of parking spots for beach parking, if the ordinance were followed, is about 250. Employee & Resident Parking: The ordinance makes no provision for residents of downtown to park on the street in downtown Boca Grande, nor does it make a provision for downtown business employees to park on the street.

The ordinance makes no provision for residents of downtown to park on the street in downtown Boca Grande, nor does it make a provision for downtown business employees to park on the street. Railroad Avenue: The ordinance would eliminate street parking on East Railroad Avenue from its terminus north of the Gasparilla Island Water complex to 7th. This has been an area for not only beach parking, but spillover from the kayak parking on 19th Street.

The ordinance would eliminate street parking on East Railroad Avenue from its terminus north of the Gasparilla Island Water complex to 7th. This has been an area for not only beach parking, but spillover from the kayak parking on 19th Street. Charlotte County: There is no provision for Charlotte County residents of Gasparilla Island to visit downtown Boca Grande or beaches, nor is there an exception to the two-hour downtown rule for the Charlotte County residents.

The summary reads:

Existing beach access points and parking in Boca Grande from a Florida map.

Directs to public hearing on April 15, 2025 amendments to the Gasparilla Island Parking Ordinance that: limits parking to two hours in Downtown Boca Grande, the Gilchrist Avenue median to Sundays from 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., along the southside of 5th Street West between Gilchrist Avenue and Park Avenue, and along East Railroad Avenue north of 7th Street; identifies additional locations for signage for parking enforcement; allows for towing and impoundment of vehicles; and, increases parking violation fines of up to $150 and $300. Also provides staff with direction to impose fees, tow away zones, and time limits at the 5th Street Beach Access

The meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month in Board Chambers in the Old Lee County Courthouse, 2120 Main St., Fort Myers, 33901. Anyone can sign up and speak. There is a public comment period, and opportunity to speak to particular items. The meetings are streamed live, as well, at leegov.com/bocc/meetings

Links