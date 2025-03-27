Business & Real Estate: Lee Board of County Commissioners to vote on Water Authority rate adjustments
March 27, 2025
By Staff Report
The Lee Board of County Commissioners will vote on Tuesday, April 1 to conduct a public hearing for the Gasparilla Island Water Association (GIWA) to adopt a new rate structure and rate study. On January 21, 2025, GIWA voted to implement a new rate structure with a 3.5 percent increase on April 1, 2025, followed […]
