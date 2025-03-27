Historic Preservation Board to review proposals at April 9 meet
March 27, 2025
By Staff Report
The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9, in the Boca Grande Community Center to review three proposals, as well as to hold an informal discussion on post storm plan reconsiderations for the Community Center. The three special certificate of appropriateness cases to be reviewed are: • Proposed […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Historic Preservation Board to review proposals at April 9 meet
- Business & Real Estate: Lee Board of County Commissioners to vote on Water Authority rate adjustments
- Young Life events active here on island, Englewood
- Reminder on manatee season from Florida Fish
- Health Clinic celebrates Doctors Day with health recommendations