Historic Preservation Board to review proposals at April 9 meet

,
March 27, 2025
By Staff Report
The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9, in the Boca Grande Community Center to review three proposals, as well as to hold an informal discussion on post storm plan reconsiderations for the Community Center.  The three special certificate of appropriateness cases to be reviewed are: • Proposed […]

