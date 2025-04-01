Watch Lee Commissioners meeting live starting at 9:30
April 1, 2025
By Staff Report
The Lee County Board of Commissioners meeting will start at 9:30 this morning. On the agenda is Boca Grande parking as well as a Gasparilla Island Water Authority rate item and a zoning item relating to historic districts, including Boca Grande.
Watch the live meeting at the link below.
