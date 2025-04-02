Video: Boca Grande businesses, churches and residents address new parking resolution

April 2, 2025

By Staff Report

On Tuesday, Lee County moved forward with a new ordinance that would restrict public parking in Boca Grande. It took up 164 minutes of discussion time, almost three hours.

The ordinance would limit parking to 2 hours in downtown, increase parking violation fees up to $150 and $300 and increase parking sign locations. It would also restrict beach parking to the State Park and 5th Street and restrict all parking on East Railroad Avenue north of 7th Street. The Board did not officially pass the amendments, but directed the proposed ordinance to public hearing.

Currently, there is a new “draft” ordinance circulating that was briefly discussed during the public comment period. It would have significant differences; however, it was not publicly circulated. The current version, discussed here in video, was passed 3-2 as a first attempt at writing the ordinance. Below is the entire video, almost three hours. It starts with the introduction of the motion, discussion and then speakers from the island, including many from the business community.

The commission will address a revised version of the ordinance in May. That date is unclear.