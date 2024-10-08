Tuesday: Last minute briefs for Boca Grande and Gasparilla Island

October 8, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Some briefs as they come in to the Boca Beacon, from county sources and the Boca Grande Fire Department. Lee County and Charlotte County have asked for evacuations on coastal island and coastal zones.

The Island continues to empty out. The bridge is open for traffic and will stay that way. Charlotte County Sherrif’s Office will place a deputy at the Bridge as soon post storm as possible. Upon return, be prepared to use your Hurricane Pass.

BGFD is leaving in the morning, and they will stay as long as possible and will be under normal operations until departure.

The backup generator installation for the Aux Comm cell tower site was completed Monday. This is an analog system, run through the Fire Department, that will work if the island’s cell and internet are down after the storm. Most island institutions have these walkie-talkie like phones.

County news:

For Charlotte residents, Charlotte County Transit provides free rides to the two shelters now open. To get a ride, call 941-833-4000 24 hours a day until the storm arrives.

Uber – Florida Division of Emergency Management has partnered with Uber to provide Floridians free rides to and from shelters in counties evacuating for Hurricane Milton. To get a ride, use promo code MILTONRELIEF in the Uber app.

Lee County has not yet announced a curfew. The county is communicating and coordinating with municipalities and law enforcement partners and will make a decision when appropriate in the near future.

Other news:

With the safety of our students and staff as our top priority, The Island School has made the decision to continue our closures through Friday, October 11, 2024.

GIWA plans to shut off water to the island today. After the storm it will take some time to get the system back up.

Charlotte County Hospitals are closed and are evacuating patients.

Visit leegov.com/storm for more information.

