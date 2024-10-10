Letter from Chief Blosser of the Boca Grande Fire Department

October 10, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Editor’s Note: Chief C.W. Blosser sent out this note to the community Thursday night:

Good evening Everyone,

Thank you for all of the well wishes and support it means a lot when things get turned upside down.

The mood of the day has been every storm is different and this one certainly is. We have worked hard today to assess and mitigate hazards, evaluate and assist wherever possible.

Here is where we are less than 24 hours post storm:

The bridges are fine and were certified today.

The causeway is severely undermined on Cole Island in front of Boca Grande North. It is so severe that the travel lane is reduced to a single lane. It was inspected by an engineer today and tomorrow decisions on repairs will be made.

In the same area the water main that feeds the Island is washed away and broken into pieces. There is no quick fix for this, and the Island will be without water for 2-4 weeks. G.I.W.A. is actively assessing the rest of the system.

In our recon today we have found displaced sewer lines from the surge.

There is heavy flooding on Gasparilla Road at the foot of the south bridge. This is easily avoided by taking Gulf Shores.

Gasparilla Road is again flooded at the County line to roughly 18th Street. To make matters worse there is also sand 4 to 5 foot deep and it is trapping the water. Lee County got to the Island early and began sand and water removal. The new drains are working, and a pump is also in place. The road should soon be clear.

Many side roads are washed out and are impassable around 11th street down.

There is an upside-down car on 7th Street. The bike path is also undermined and may soon become impassable.

A 1,000-gallon LP tank was washed across the bike path and was leaking gas. The leak was mitigated. There is another washed up 1,000-gallon tank around the area of 5th street it is not leaking.

Lots of debris along the bike path and streets.

We had a generator fire today.

Lots of sand on Gilchrist and basically all roads some impassible. The side streets to the east of Gulf Blvd are severely washed out. Most of the Island is still inaccessible.

We also have no power, land line phone or cellular. If you needed to call 911 you could not.

Basically, the Island is still unstable and dangerous. The Fire Department along with LCSO, Charlotte SO, Fish and Game and the National Guard performed search and rescue efforts from the north end to 5th Street.

The Aux Com system is working great. We were able to get information from the Island early that helped get Lee County moving. Government agencies and private individuals all worked together today using the system.

Long days ahead but we will figure it out,

C.W.

Photo credit: Reader photo from Aaron Diaz.