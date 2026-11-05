Punta Gorda Air Show this weekend

November 5, 2026

By Staff Report

The Florida International Air Show has added Jeff “Linedog” Linebaugh to its 2026 performer lineup, bringing his “High Voltige” aerobatic demonstration to Punta Gorda Airport November 7 to 8. Flying the Socata TB-30 Epsilon, a former French Air Force primary fighter lead-in trainer, Linebaugh will showcase the precision and discipline developed throughout a career spanning […]