‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ warns you that relatives are screwballs
November 5, 2026
By Staff Report
Above, shown at rehearsal this week: center, Boots Tolsdorf, Jim Grace and Joan Kale. Photos by Dusty BY ELAINE SKYPALA, RPP Once upon a time there was a lovely little house in Brooklyn filled with two elderly church-lady Aunts, who are cheerful murderers, a harmlessly insane Nephew who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt and a […]
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