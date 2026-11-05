‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ warns you that relatives are screwballs

November 5, 2026

By Staff Report

Above, shown at rehearsal this week: center, Boots Tolsdorf, Jim Grace and Joan Kale. Photos by Dusty BY ELAINE SKYPALA, RPP Once upon a time there was a lovely little house in Brooklyn filled with two elderly church-lady Aunts, who are cheerful murderers, a harmlessly insane Nephew who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt and a […]