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Business & Real Estate: Boca Grande Club earns national ‘Platinum Club’ honor among top resorts

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November 5, 2026
By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Club has announced a historic milestone. The Club has officially earned the Platinum Club of America’s eighth place ranking for 2027-28. Criteria for the award includes excellence in governance, club management, quality of facilities, member experiences and overall operational performance. “This national recognition represents far more than an industry ranking,” said Gap […]

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