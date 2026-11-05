Honors on Veterans Day at 5th Street

November 5, 2026

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Historical Society is hosting a Veterans Day event at the Veterans Memorial on 5th Street and Gilchrist Avenue. The speaker is Capt. Darren Glaser, Senior Naval Science Instructor at Lemon Bay High School. A reception will follow at the Crowninshield Community House, 240 Banyan Street. Light refreshments hosted by the Boca Grande […]