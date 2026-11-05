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Camera Club speakers include noted Suzi Eszterhas

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November 5, 2026
By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Camera Club has planned a new season for ‘26-’27 with a series of guest speakers. This year meetings will resume in the Boca Grande Community Center on Tuesdays at 10 a.m., as well as on Zoom. Their scheduled activities include: Tuesday, Nov. 17 – “What I did Last Summer.” Members submit photos […]

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