America’s First Endless War and ‘Pa’ in the Philippines
November 5, 2026
By Guest Columnist
Above, Cochrun’s grandfather is in the middle row, first on the left. Cochrun family photo BY JAMES COCHRUN III The U.S. Army wages war on fierce, tribal Muslims in a remote land. Sound familiar? If you thought that America’s first armed land conflict with Islamic fighters was the campaigns against Al-Qaeda or ISIS/DAESH, you would […]
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