Man charged with DUI after wellness check in Mercedes
November 5, 2026
By Anna Ridilla
Around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to 6010 Boca Grande Causeway in reference to a wellbeing check. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicholas Garber advised CCSO that he was standing by with a possible intoxicated and sleeping subject behind the wheel of a white Mercedes sedan. Garber, […]
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