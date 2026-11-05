Man charged with DUI after wellness check in Mercedes

November 5, 2026

By Anna Ridilla

Around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to 6010 Boca Grande Causeway in reference to a wellbeing check. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicholas Garber advised CCSO that he was standing by with a possible intoxicated and sleeping subject behind the wheel of a white Mercedes sedan. Garber, […]