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Kelly Reark: Paintings, faith and cherishing nature

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November 5, 2026
By Staff Report

At the edge of a Florida wetland, beauty often arrives quietly: a flash of pink against the water, a bird settling onto a branch, the brief unfurling of wings. For artist Kelly Reark, these moments are more than picturesque. They are invitations to pay attention. An award-winning native Floridian whose life has been shaped by […]

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