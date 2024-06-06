Family Movie Night at Gulf Cove Methodist
June 6, 2024
By Staff Report
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church invites you and your family to a free showing of “Popular Theory.” It will be shown on Friday, June 21, at 6:00 p.m., inside the church. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Free popcorn will be available. (Please, no drop-offs.) Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 S. McCall Road, […]
