Family Movie Night at Gulf Cove Methodist

,
June 6, 2024
By Staff Report
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church invites you and your family to a free showing of “Popular Theory.” It will be shown on Friday, June 21, at 6:00 p.m., inside the church. Bring your own snacks and drinks.  Free popcorn will be available.  (Please, no drop-offs.)  Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 S. McCall Road, […]

