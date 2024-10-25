Maine arrest for suspect in Scarpa’s check theft case

October 25, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

Restaurant missing over $100,000 in funds On Sunday, Oct. 13, Teresa J. Lessa, 50, of North Port was arrested at Bangor International Airport in Maine, after the Bangor Police Department was informed she was a passenger on an inbound plane, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department. Lessa was […]

On Sunday, Oct. 13, Teresa J. Lessa, 50, of North Port was arrested at Bangor International Airport in Maine, after the Bangor Police Department was informed she was a passenger on an inbound plane, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department.

Lessa was wanted on an extraditable Governor’s Warrant out of Florida. The warrant came from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, which has not yet made that warrant public.

The suspect is a former employee of Scarpa’s Coastal restaurant in Boca Grande, according to co-owner Ashley Scarpa. Scarpa’s closed after flooding during Hurricane Helene, and is the process of rebuilding.

Lessa is still in Maine at the Penobscot County Jail, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

“Teresa Lessa is in our custody, she is being held solely on an extradition warrant out of Florida,” said a spokesman for the Penobscot Sheriff. “I cannot release any transport information on inmates in our custody for security reasons.” According to Maine law, the jurisdiction that issued the warrant has 30 days to pick up the individual in custody.

At the time of an initial police report on April 16, 2024, the Scarpas were notified of over 50 fraudulent transactions totaling $47,548.77 by bank staff and an accountant. They later found out that the total exceeded $100,000, according to Incident Report 24185928. In the report, it stated that Ashley contacted her manager about the checks, who did not sign them, and that Scarpa submitted a “fraud affidavit filed with the bank.”

At the time, Ashley Scarpa completed a sworn written statement and signed a desire to prosecute affidavit with Lt. Mike Sawicki, who responded to the restaurant in reference to what is listed as a “check fraud and uttering forged instrument complaint.”

“This has rocked my entire staff, because we just would have never in a million years expected that this is what we would have found out when it was all said and done,” said owner Ashley Scarpa, reached by phone on Tuesday, Oct. 15. “She’s been with us since day one, really. And she was a key employee. She was one of our main bartenders.”

Ashley and her husband Glenn had attributed the lack of income to recovery from Hurricane Ian.

“We have accountants who do our books,” Ashley said. “I have a manager myself. It got past all of us. We write checks every single night to all of our servers, our bartenders, our hostesses and bussers, because the majority of our tips come in the form of credit cards. So, we write checks every night, so hundreds of checks come out of our account each month. And it’s not unusual for a server who works six, seven nights a week to have multiple checks.”

In December 2023, Lessa was fired from her position there for unrelated reasons, Ashley said. In 2023, Ashley Scarpa said that they had given the suspect a loan, and she had been making payments to them.

In April 2024, the Scarpas’ accoun-tant called them to go over taxes, and that is when they first realized that something was wrong. “Glenn and I were immediately like, ‘something’s wrong, it’s impossible. You must have done these numbers wrong,’” Ashley said.

“After we let her go in December, she texted us, and she was like, ‘I love you guys. I still want to pay the balance that I owe you. I’ll drop off payments here or there,’” Ashley said.

It took time to sort through the situation, as the checks were used in mobile deposits. With those checks, IP addresses from where the mobile deposits were made had to be subpoenaed, which took months.

“It was after Helene when the sheriff called me and said her warrant should be active today,” Ashley said. “I am sitting in my house. I get a text message from my bartender, Lori. Lori has a friend who was also a regular at our bar, who was on a plane on the runway about to take off in Punta Gorda to Bangor, Maine.”

It was reportedly Lessa on the flight. Ashley Scarpa said that she called the Bangor Police Department, which verified that they had the power to extradite. The suspect was removed from the plane and arrested in Bangor, Maine on Oct. 13, and is now inmate 836330.

“I’m waiting now to be connected with the person who will be representing on our behalf, in the state’s behalf, supposedly restitution, but Glenn and I have kissed that money goodbye,” she said.

The situation has been made even more difficult following the flooding and destruction from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Ashley Scarpa had not gone public with the information on the suspected theft and the restaurant’s situation until there was an arrest. She said it was “just a little bit more of a glimpse into why we are in the position that we’re in, because we’ve also been dealing with this over the last year.”