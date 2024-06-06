Skip to main content

Lee County authorizes burn ban after drought

June 6, 2024
By Staff Report
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to authorize a burn ban for unincorporated Lee County and municipalities effective as warranted due to increasingly dry conditions throughout Southwest Florida. The ban will go into effect once the drought index reaches 600.  The County’s ordinance bans “outdoor burning ignition sources,” including campfires, bonfires and trash […]

