Disaster Fund now at $1.5 million with $3 million goal for biz recovery plan

October 25, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Fund still taking donations

An island Disaster Fund set up to help local businesses and institutions recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton has raised over $1.5 million in just a few weeks.

“We still have a goal of $3 million,” said co-organizer Larry Hannah, of Lighthouse United Methodist Church, which is administering the fund.

“We are half-way there,” said Hannah. “The generosity is unbelievable.”

The fund is envisioned to be a 60 to 90 day bridgeof support, providing businesses with a way to kick start recovery, take care of immediate needs, and remain operational. 100 percent of the moneycollected will support businesses, churches,community institutions, and similar groups. BocaGrande’s Crews Bank & Trust is handling the funds. Three families on the island—August and Ginny Busch, the Ginny Nicholas family, and Will and Sarah Farish—stepped up to seed the fund just after Hurricane Helene.

“These applications we are receiving for Helene and Milton are three to four times larger than what they were with Ian,” said Hannah. “The damage is so much different that with Ian, and such much more widespread.”

Many businesses have Go Fund Me types of fund-raiser going on. All of that will be taken into account.

“It’s not going to be a negative for anybody,” said Hannah.

They will look at each applicant with a rubric, and discuss it. The process is confidential. It does not fund lost wages.

So far, the group has sent out thousands of emails, and met with individual businesses. Hannah said that they will distribute some partial checks next week as the process continues.

Hundred percent of the money collected by the Disaster Fund will be distributed. The Disaster Fund team is made up entirely of volunteers.

Donations are tax-deductible. Throughout the application and granting process, committee members will meet with applicants, help them identify their priorities, and reassure them of the community’s support.

Many local businesses are family- owned, have been part of the community for years, and are integral to what draws people to live, vacation, and visit the island.

If you are able to contribute to the Boca Grande Disaster Fund, please send donations to Boca Grande United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 524, Boca Grande, FL 33921.

Application forms are available at the Beacon office. For questions, you can email Stephanie Newman at snewman@spiritflighteast.com or Mary O’Bannon at meobannon@yahoo.com