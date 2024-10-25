Woman’s Club donates $300K for Boca Grande Disaster Fund

October 25, 2024

By Staff Report

In keeping with our mission, the Boca Grande Woman’s Club has made a gift of $300,000 to the Boca Grande Disaster Fund. The Club made this leadership gift to inspire others to invest in the effort to get the island’s businesses back up and running.

The purpose of the Boca Grande Disaster Relief Fund is to restore the business community on the island, to help the merchants clean up, repair their properties and reopen. It will be through thriving businesses and cultural events that the island will come back to life. The Disaster Fund seems the most effective and efficient way to support the island’s business community, which was so devastatingly impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Since the fall of 1948, the Boca Grande Woman’sClub (BGWC) has worked to fulfill its mission: the enlightenment and improvement of our community.Over the years, the original membership of 25 women has grown to 389 today. In the 76 years since its incorporation, the BGWC has raised millions of dollars to assist the

community with grants to non-profit island organizations, support a robust scholarship program, and provide emergency relief funds for local businesses and island employees during the pandemic and after Hurricane Ian.

As we have always done, we will continue to provide for the non-profit organizations on our island throughour community grants program. We have relied on the revenues from Boca Bargains to fund this program. Boca Bargains is among the many businesses that suffered extensive water damage. Finding a new home for our enterprise will be a challenge, but we hope to figure out a way to reopen this much-loved island tradition soon.

We want to thank all the members of our community for their efforts in rebuilding our beloved island.