Andrew Ireland 1930 – 2024

October 25, 2024

By Boca Beacon

Andrew Poysell Ireland (Andy), a former U.S. Member of Congress from Florida, banking executive, and beloved community leader, passed away peacefully at The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch in Sarasota, Florida, at age 94. Born August 23, 1930, Andy grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Ellsworth Frederick and Dorothy Poysell Ireland.

He attended Cincinnati Country Day School wherehe earned a reputation as a mischievous and fun-loving ringleader among his peers. He later graduated from Phillips Academy in Andover,Massachusetts, and from Yale University in 1953.Andy completed his graduate work at Columbia University and obtained a degree from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. After studying at Columbia, Andy moved to Floridato take a position at Barnett Bank in Jacksonville in 1954, becoming Vice President in 1959. Hispioneering spirit and hard work led him quicklythrough the ranks in the banking arena, earning the position of Chair and CEO of American NationalBank in Winter Haven, Florida, in 1962. During

this time, Andy formed lifelong partnerships both personally and professionally with the Boston Red Sox and Feld Enterprises.

He and others lured the Red Sox to move their winter home to Winter Haven and, after retiring from Congress, helped Feld (home of Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus) build the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk County.

Andy spearheaded significant expansions at American Bank by prioritizing consumer banking and introducing services aimed at attracting public attention, support, and deposits. His accomplishments and expertise were recognized when he was appointed to serve as a member of the prestigious Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Andy’s desire to serve led him into politics, beginning as a Winter Haven City Commissioner and later advancing to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1976 as a Democrat. In 1984, he made a principled decision to switch from the Democratic to the Republican Party, earning praise from colleagues for handling the transition with integrity, grace, and transparency. He was resoundingly reelected to serve in the 98th Congress, where he continued in service until his retirement in 1992.

During his tenure in Congress, Ireland focused his legislative efforts on national security, finance, tax issues, and bills aimed at promoting and protecting small businesses. He served on the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Small Business, Armed Services, and Intelligence Committees. In 1981, President Ronald Reagan appointed him as one of two Congressional Representatives to the United States mission to the General Session of the United Nations.

Ireland was a dedicated member of the Freemasons. He joined the Winter Haven Lodge No. 186 and quickly became known for his commitment to the principles of brotherhood, charity, and community service. Upon retiring, Andy moved to Boca Grande, Florida, where he stayed actively engaged in the community.

In addition to serving as a longstanding Trustee of Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, he served on several local boards, notably as President of the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association (GICIA), dedicated to preserving barrier island ecosystems. During his retirement, he cherished his passions for chocolate, family, travel, reading, golf, boating, and camaraderie. He was always known for his warm smile, gentle heart, and welcoming spirit.

Andy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Haydock Ireland; his children, Deborah (Pat) Kappenman, Melissa Ireland, Drew (Robin) Ireland, and Dutch (Maggie) Ireland; seven grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren. He is also survived by Nancy’s sons, Jim Detmer (Ross Mathews), Bill Detmer (Angel Lillard), and Chris (Kyra) Detmer, and her four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for donations made to the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium via this dedicated link mote.org/ andyireland or via U.S. mail: Mote Marine Laboratory Attention: Andria Piekarz In Honor of Congressman Andy Ireland 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway Sarasota, Florida 34236 Andy Ireland August 23, 1930 – October 20, 2024.