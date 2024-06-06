Skip to main content

Sea Turtle Association offers nest adoption to promote protection

, ,
June 6, 2024
By Guest Columnist
BY ARLENE HALLBGSTA SECRETARY  For a limited time, the Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association is offering a unique way to mark a special occasion while also helping local sea turtles nesting on Gasparilla Island. “Adopting” a sea turtle nest can be that unusual birthday gift for the person who has everything, a special way to […]

