IN THE SPOTLIGHT: New choirmaster, music minister at St. Andrew’s, Glen Olsen

October 25, 2024

By Sheila Evans

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church has a new Minister of Music, Dr. Glen Olsen. The audience was small but appreciative when Dr. Glen Olsen made his first visit to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. It was largely family, since hurricane preparations were occupying most people who might otherwise have given him a warm welcome.

Olsen is the new Minister of Music. He plans to stay for quite a while, so he is not troubled by the low turnout. He knows it was Hurricane Milton who caused the low turnout. And the people who were in attendance included some special people: his wife, Amy, his two daughters and his “little buddy,” Luke, his 2-year-old grandson.

While Dr. Olsen is not new to Southwest Florida, he is new to Boca Grande. He has lived in Venice for ten and a half years, serving as Music Minister for the Venice Presbyterian Church. Before that, he had served at churches in New York, New Jersey and West Texas.

“Glen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position. Besides serving as music director at several churches, he has served on the faculty at universities and secondary schools,” said the Rev. Michelle Robertshaw, rector of St. Andrew’s.

He has conducted choirs and orchestras in places such as Lincoln Center, throughout the United States and overseas, especially in Norway. With degrees from Wheaton College, Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, and Drew University, Dr. Olsen has played organ recitals, programmed unique concerts and developed music ministries in the churches he has served.

He and his wife had visited Boca Grande once or twice, but now they are getting to know it more intimately.

He and his wife Amy live in Venice. Amy teaches literature and composition at The Classical Academy of Sarasota. They have resolved to live here for the foreseeable future.

“I love to go to the beach. That’s why we’re in Florida,” he said. “There was plenty of sand in West Texas, but there was no water. So, when we came here my wife said, ‘We have come to Paradise, and we’re never leaving.” Dr. Olsen said he had a new opportunity in Scottsdale, Arizona, but Amy said, “No. I’m not going back to the desert!”

Olsen likes to compose music. “I like being creative. Before God got ahold of me and brought me into church music, I was going to be an architect,” said Olsen.

“I love to go look at buildings, for their architecture, especially churches. What it’s built for, what it’s designed for.”

During his studies he was introduced to a book called, Theology in Stone, and its premise was that “what you build says what you believe.”

“That has always stuck with me; that is why I like to look at churches. I like to study them,” he said.

He reads for pleasure only in the summer. During the other three seasons he reads for study and preparation. He also enjoys traveling, both around the country and to other countries. He especially enjoys organizing choir tours.

Foreign travel has included a couple of trips to Norway, where his grandparents lived. He is a hundred percent Norwegian, and especially remembers attending a family wedding, captivated by the folk music, dancing and other traditions.

Another special trip was to Russia, where he fell in love with the Russian people. It was a mission trip and only lasted two weeks, but it left him full of care for the people.

“If God had ever called me to the mission fields, it would have been in Russia,” he said. The feelings are still strong.

As far as his ambition regarding his role at St. Andrews, Dr, Olsen hopes to develop a choir that is also a community. He wants it to be more than a musical organization, but an opportunity to grow closer to one another. He wants them to make good music, but also make friends and deeper connections than often happens with a choir.

He also hopes to develop concerts, featuring friends and former students to bring new music.

“I love all creatives. And those who are creative need to get together to work their craft and then explore the spiritualities that come with that, as well. Working with others and collaborating and seeing others create is something I love.”