Cherie Ingordo-Devaux speaks for Lemon Bay scholarships 

September 24, 2026

By Anna Ridilla

On the evening of Dec. 3, Cherie Ingordo-Devaux, trainer of Golden Tempo, the winner of the 2026 Kentucky Derby, will be speaking at Chophouse285 in Englewood to benefit the Lemon Bay High School Scholarships. The event is titled “A Golden Night with Lemon Bay Champion: an Evening of Inspiration, Community & Opportunity.” Devaux, who is […]