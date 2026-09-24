Cherie Ingordo-Devaux speaks for Lemon Bay scholarships
September 24, 2026
By Anna Ridilla
On the evening of Dec. 3, Cherie Ingordo-Devaux, trainer of Golden Tempo, the winner of the 2026 Kentucky Derby, will be speaking at Chophouse285 in Englewood to benefit the Lemon Bay High School Scholarships. The event is titled “A Golden Night with Lemon Bay Champion: an Evening of Inspiration, Community & Opportunity.” Devaux, who is […]
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