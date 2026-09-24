Not dumpy town?

September 24, 2026

By Staff Report

A USA Today survey apparently puts Boca Grande among the best of the “not dumpy” Florida cities. The roundup by Phil Fernandez of the USA Today network, tried to create a “Dumpy Scale” of Florida cities via AI. Boca Grande rates a 2.3 out of 10. He (or it, the AI) writes: “The Vibe: Exclusive, Old-Money […]