Not dumpy town?
September 24, 2026
By Staff Report
A USA Today survey apparently puts Boca Grande among the best of the “not dumpy” Florida cities. The roundup by Phil Fernandez of the USA Today network, tried to create a “Dumpy Scale” of Florida cities via AI. Boca Grande rates a 2.3 out of 10. He (or it, the AI) writes: “The Vibe: Exclusive, Old-Money […]
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