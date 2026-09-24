Boca Grande Sea Turtle Nesting Season: 9-23-26
September 24, 2026
By Staff Report
Weekly turtle reports State Park Turtle Numbers Cayo Costa: 531 Loggerhead, 25 Green, 2 Leatherback, 20,879 hatchlings Gasparilla: 32 Loggerhead, 489 hatchlings Don Pedro: 233 Loggerhead, 44 Green, 5,745 hatchlings Stump Pass: 124 Loggerhead, 2,550 hatchlings
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Reading list: Friends speakers ahead for 2026-27
- Grande Chorus season includes Yule with Louis Prima, family and Carpenters
- Books: Florida’s heat and history shape a story about family, memory
- Business & Real Estate: Remembering Thomas Michael ‘Tom’ Dignam
- Boca Grande Sea Turtle Nesting Season: 9-23-26