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Boca Grande Sea Turtle Nesting Season: 9-23-26

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September 24, 2026
By Staff Report

Weekly turtle reports State Park Turtle Numbers Cayo Costa: 531 Loggerhead, 25 Green, 2 Leatherback, 20,879 hatchlings  Gasparilla: 32 Loggerhead, 489 hatchlings  Don Pedro: 233 Loggerhead, 44 Green, 5,745 hatchlings Stump Pass: 124 Loggerhead, 2,550 hatchlings

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