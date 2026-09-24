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Remember to update addresses

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September 24, 2026
By Staff Report

As you pick your dates or make your plans to return to your island residence, please remember to notify our office to change your address for mailing your newspaper. Call us at (941) 964-2995 or email info@bocabeacon.com with updates.

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