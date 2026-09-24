Books: Florida’s heat and history shape a story about family, memory

September 24, 2026

By Anna Ridilla

Editor’s Note: Anna explored Lynn Steger’s new Florida novel for the recent Sept/Oct Gasparilla Magazine. For November, she talks to David Kushner, author of “Ocean of Bones,” to be released Nov. 3. “It was the hottest summer in the history of Florida summers.” With that opening line, Lynn Steger Strong drops readers into the sweltering […]