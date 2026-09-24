Books: Florida’s heat and history shape a story about family, memory
September 24, 2026
By Anna Ridilla
Editor’s Note: Anna explored Lynn Steger’s new Florida novel for the recent Sept/Oct Gasparilla Magazine. For November, she talks to David Kushner, author of “Ocean of Bones,” to be released Nov. 3. “It was the hottest summer in the history of Florida summers.” With that opening line, Lynn Steger Strong drops readers into the sweltering […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Reading list: Friends speakers ahead for 2026-27
- Grande Chorus season includes Yule with Louis Prima, family and Carpenters
- Books: Florida’s heat and history shape a story about family, memory
- Business & Real Estate: Remembering Thomas Michael ‘Tom’ Dignam
- Boca Grande Sea Turtle Nesting Season: 9-23-26