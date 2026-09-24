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Business & Real Estate: Remembering Thomas Michael ‘Tom’ Dignam

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September 24, 2026
By Staff Report

Above, the late Tom and Annette Dignam. Photo submitted Thomas “Tom” Dignam, a lifelong Englewood resident, businessman, community leader, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and devoted friend to the community he loved, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 18, 2026, at the age of 84. For Tom, Englewood was far more than the place […]

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