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Reading list: Friends speakers ahead for 2026-27

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September 24, 2026
By Staff Report

The Friends of Boca Grande have released their book list which includes authors that will be speaking in the 2026-27 Friends of Boca Grande season. Below is roundup of some books for the season, taken from their catalog. Titles include: “Family of Spies: A World War II Story of Nazi Espionage, Betrayal, and the Secret […]

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