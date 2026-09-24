Grande Chorus season includes Yule with Louis Prima, family and Carpenters

September 24, 2026

By Staff Report

Harry Connick and Everly Brothers too Above, performances are free. The season ahead includes a Christmas event, Yule Be Singin’. Photo by Dusty The Grande Chorus have announced program highlights for its 5th season. All rehearsals and performances are at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, and performances are free. Session 1 is entitled “Yule Be Singin” […]