Charlotte County debris from Little Gasparilla staging at Eldred’s

October 4, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Charlotte County will open a debris drop-off site at Eldred’s Marina, 6301 Boca Grande Causeway beginning Saturday, Oct. 5.

The debris drop-off site is for residents of Little Gasparilla Island. No commercial debris is allowed. No perishable waste or household garbage is allowed. For a list of acceptable items to discard, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/solidwaste and click Mini-Transfer and Recycling Facility.

For storm information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, andwww.x.com/ccoem.