Weekend trash update, Boca Grande, Lee County side

October 5, 2024

By Boca Beacon

Lee County Solid Waste will be back on Boca Grande shortly after daybreak Monday, even though rain is forecast. Messaging related to storm preparation can be found by following Lee County Government on Facebook.

Any additional updates for Boca Grande residents related to debris will be forthcoming, but right now the plan is for collections to resume Monday, and we ask residents to leave their debris curbside Sunday so it can quickly be collected Monday.

NOTE: This is current as of Saturday, Oct. 5.