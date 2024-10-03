Island School hopes Monday open

October 3, 2024

BY CHRISTINE OLIVER, HEAD OF SCHOOL

Students’ first day back to school is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. However, we still need the all-clear from the county. Lee County Facilities and several teams from Fireservice Emergency Disaster Response are currently at The Island School. They appear to be on schedule to be out of the school by Thursday, end of business day. Teachers will need to have a teacher workday on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, to set up their classrooms for students.

It is our understanding that bulldozers will be removing the gravel in front of the community center and replacing it with new gravel. Parent drop-off and pick-up will remain the same as long as this happens before Monday, Oct. 7.

The Boca Grande Community Center sustained water damage across the complex, and crews are assessing the timeline for a return. In addition to the repairs, crews were out Thursday morning to finish roof work, which was from Hurricane Ian. Here, the view of The Island School, where damage was not as extensive.

The Island School will follow Lee County’s plans to make up the Thursday and Friday (Sept. 26 and 27) that the whole county was closed. We will then adjust The Island School’s calendar to make up the four additional days that our students missed. Please be aware this may include half days, teacher workdays, part of Thanksgiving break, part of winter break, and/or extending the minutes of the school day.

The new TIS calendar will be created once Lee County finalizes its plans for the two make-up days. We will send out The Island School’s finalized calendar as soon as possible so you can plan accordingly for the remainder of the school year.