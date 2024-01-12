Wheeler Road pickleball and Friends on Lee County agenda
January 12, 2024
By Staff Report
At the upcoming Lee County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16 there are two items relating to Gasparilla Island on the agenda. The meeting will consider a “supplemental task authorization” to a contract with AIM Engineering & Surveying Inc. to provide design, engineering and construction administration services to renovate the tennis courts […]
