Customary Use Doctrine helps clarify some issues of public beach access

July 2, 2025

By Staff Report

Above, a fence at the south end of the island in November 2021 at Hill Tide became the subject of discussions about the customary use of beaches, as it blocked walkers. Boca Beacon archives BY MARCY SHORTUSE Tuesday, June 24, was a big day for Florida beaches, as Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill […]