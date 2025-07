Historic Preservation Board looks over fences, 11th Street carport

July 2, 2025

By Staff Report

Above, a detail of the Lebourgeois residence from plans from architect T.A. Krebs. The simple carport is on 11th Street. BY TALIA ECKSTEIN The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, at St. Andrew’s Chapter House to review the following four special certificates of appropriateness: Proposed rehabilitation of the […]