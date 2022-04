Lee County announces timeline for dog park, says tennis court status still up in the air

April 1, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Lee County Communications Director Betsy Clayton confirmed this week that the Wheeler Road dog park construction is set to begin in June and will take five months to complete. The park will include an area for big dogs and another for little dogs. It will also have a shade pavilion, pet and human water fountains, seating and many other amenities.