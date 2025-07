First loggerheads, and an update on our nest adoption

July 2, 2025

By Guest Columnist

BY ARLENE HALL, BGSTA SECRETARY Since my last article, we have started seeing hatches of our first loggerhead nests! Our first nests were documented on May 1, and with an approximate two-month incubation period, the hatchlings from these first nests are emerging right on schedule. We should now be seeing hatches on a regular basis […]