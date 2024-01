Boca Grande Hope For Haitians Marks 15 Years Building Houses

January 12, 2024

By Staff Report

COCONUT CREEK – For 15 years, Boca Grande Hope For Haitians has provided hope and homes in Haiti through Food For The Poor. The Scott family’s campaign continues this year for 25 families in Terre Cassée. The goal is to raise funds to build 25 two-bedroom homes with water and sanitation, and solar-powered light kits in Terre Cassée, […]