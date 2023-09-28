Dog park completion and pickleball in new Lee County budget
September 28, 2023
By Garland Pollard
For the Parks and Recreation Department, the county has budgeted for Boca Grande tennis and pickleball. For fiscal year 23-24, there is $40,500 that was approved to help fund design and permitting. The $1,049,425 requested for FY 24-25 is for construction. For the dog park, there is carry over from this fiscal year to FY 23-24 of $430,660, as the project is not done. Overall, countywide taxable values increased, on average, 6.67 percent this year. The general fund tax rate for the upcoming year is 3.7623 mills, which is the same as last year.
