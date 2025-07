Derelict vesssels get harsher state review

July 2, 2025

By Staff Report

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is preparing to implement a new law aimed at strengthening vessel accountability and enhancing protections for Florida’s waterways. Senate Bill 164, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 19, went into effect on July 1. This legislation is designed to help reduce the number of […]