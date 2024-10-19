Water service update for Boca Grande
October 19, 2024
By Staff Report
At the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 18, GIWA Executive Director Ron Bolton reported that approximately 60 percent of members are back in service. Sewer lift stations are also back on FPL power. The utility will also have crews here on the weekend, chasing leaks and handling other issues. This is a week after the storm hit.
Some other news:
- Fire Hydrants: There is water east of the causeway to Railroad Ave. (all the fire hydrants) from 9th to 24th.
- Restored water on 7th Street and to the waste water treatment plant.
- Completed the 12 inch transmission line to the island on Cole Island.
- Repaired a 6 inch water main on Shore Lane and 35th
- Lift stations: 18 of 20 lift stations are back on FPL power. Two are on bypass.
- Located and exposed isolation valves for large leak on Shore Lane north of 45th Street (scheduled for Monday).