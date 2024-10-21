Water service returns to most of Gasparilla Island

October 21, 2024

By Staff Report

Gasparilla Island Water Association has about 95 percent of the island’s water connections back in service. “We are getting to the nitty gritty,” said Ron Bolton, GIWA’s executive director, who said that less than 120 units are without water and/or sewer.

In a Monday email to the board, he said that most of the lift stations across the island are operational with FPL power, and one lift station is on generator.

There are assorted houses still without water on the island, and some homes may have individual piping issues. Some areas not in service include Boca Grande North, houses on 3rd, some houses on 4th and ten houses on Belcher.

“We are about ten days ahead of where I thought we would be,” said Bolton. As service has come back, they have also chased leaks found by contractors trying to restore properties.

Customers may use water and sewer now. There is still a precautionary boil water notice from the utility. It reads as follows:



Boil Notice

A “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” is issued for Gasparilla Island and Boca Grande due to a temporary loss of water pressure during Hurricane Milton. This notice is for customers that receive their water from the within the boundary area specified above and lost water pressure. Until the testing is completed it is advisable to bring all water used for cooking, drinking or brushing of teeth to a rolling boil for one minute. You may use the water for bathing, laundry and irrigation. All fixtures should be run for several minutes to clear the lines in your home. Please refrain from irrigating and limit outdoor water usage until this notice is rescinded. This notice will remain in effect until we receive clearance from our lab for the water samples taken. If you have any questions, please call the Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc. at (941) 964-2423 during normal business hours.

Friday, Bolton said goodbye to staff from Margate, Fla. who assisted GIWA.

Bolton gave special recognition to Don Grantham, Randal Dixon, and Bradley Babb for each of them going “above and beyond to get their areas operational as fast as possible.”