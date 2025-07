Report: Useppa Island sale to resident group; September close

July 3, 2025

By Garland Pollard

Above, an archival photo of the old Collier Inn, with its famous steps. Boca Beacon archives A group of homeowners of Useppa Island, including some Boca Grande residents, have reportedly agreed to the purchase of the club from its owner, the Beckstead family. The property has been up for sale. Last year, a previous effort […]