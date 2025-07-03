New petition website to ‘Keep Boca Grande Open’ debuts

July 3, 2025

By Staff Report

A new web petition effort supports keeping Boca Grande parking open to the public.

At a recent county meeting, supporters of a change to parking regulations presented their own petition of over 1,000 names to county commissioners on June 17. The link to that petition effort is below.

The new public petition reads, “Boca Grande’s beaches are not only a cherished part of our daily lives—they are vital to the social, economic, and environmental well-being of our island. These beaches provide a place for recreation, community connection, and serve as a draw for tourism, which supports our local businesses.”

“We understand the concerns that may arise regarding safety, environmental protection, and property management. However, we believe that with clear guidelines and community cooperation, these concerns can be effectively addressed proactively without resorting to closure. Responsible beach access can be maintained with measures such as:

Community outreach and volunteer programs for beach stewardship

Posted rules for respectful and sustainable use

Enhanced enforcement of littering and noise ordinances

Find out more:

The new MoveOn petition is HERE.

A story about the support for parking regulations, including the previous petition, is HERE.

