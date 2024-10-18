Boca Grande Health Clinic post-Hurricane

October 18, 2024

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

BY MARK DRISCOLL, CEO

As we begin the long road to recovery following Hurricane Milton, we want to express our heartfelt concern for all of you who have been affected. We are relieved to share that our clinic staff is safe, though some have experienced personal losses like so many in our community. Despite these challenges, our dedicated team remains committed to providing care and support to you during this difficult time.

The Boca Grande Health Clinic building itself came through the storm relatively well, and we are working to clear out and clean up the exterior grounds and parking lot. Unfortunately, the Annex sustained significant flooding, adding to the damage from Hurricane Helene.

We are actively assessing the situation and will take the necessary steps to reopen the Clinic once water service has been restored.

During this recovery period, please know that: Limited Urgent Care: We are exploring options for offering limited in-person urgent care.

Telehealth & Phone Consultations: Our providers are available during normal business hours for telehealth and phone consultations. House calls will be limited to urgent needs in homes with water service.

After-Hours Care: A physician will remain available after hours. Please call 941-964-2276 and follow the instructions for after-hours care.

Phone Support: Whenever possible, our team will personally answer or respond to every phone call during normal clinic hours to connect you with a nurse or provider and to assist with prescription refills.

Appointment Rescheduling: We are contacting patients to reschedule all upcoming routine appointments. Rest assured, we will reach out to you as soon as new appointment times are available.

We understand that this is a challenging time for everyone, and we are here to support you in any way we can. Thank you for your patience, your trust, and your ongoing support as we work to restore our full operations. We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.