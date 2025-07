July 3, 2025

By Staff Report

As the weather heats up, stop in to the cool shops and spend some time checking out the seasonal merchandise available. Shown above: Drea at Boca Grande Outfitters shows off some great t-shirt options they offer. Kenzie was repping some attire from The Tide and showing off the great sale items in their lobby. Stop in and visit the shops this weekend.

Photos by Cheryl