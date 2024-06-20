Turtle report: Downpours and lightning do not deter volunteers
June 20, 2024
By Guest Columnist
BY ARLENE HALLBGSTA SECRETARY The rainy weather system of the past week had some impact on the BGSTA’s turtle patrol activities as well as on established nests. Most mornings, the BGSTA volunteers were out patrolling the beaches as usual, despite the sometimes-heavy downpours. Soaked to the skin, they slogged through the sand marking new nests […]
