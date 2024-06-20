Turtle report: Downpours and lightning do not deter volunteers

June 20, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY ARLENE HALLBGSTA SECRETARY The rainy weather system of the past week had some impact on the BGSTA’s turtle patrol activities as well as on established nests. Most mornings, the BGSTA volunteers were out patrolling the beaches as usual, despite the sometimes-heavy downpours. Soaked to the skin, they slogged through the sand marking new nests […]